This is how LRT riders will be impacted by planned maintenance in July

Planned maintenance will close LRT stations across the system in July.

Sunday, July 7

Central Station will close from 4 p.m. on July 7 to 4 a.m. on July 8 for electrical work at the station.

Capital and Metro Line trains will pass through the station, but will not stop.

There will be no replacement bus service during the closure.

Riders can continue to access trains through Churchill and Bay/Enterprise Square Stations.

Saturday, July 13 and Sunday July 14

Construction at the former NAIT Station and repair work on the Dudley B Menzies Bridge will lead to several service adjustments.

Track crews will make repairs just south of the Menzies Bridge. During the repairs, Metro Line trains will not travel further south than Government Centre station. Riders who need to access University or Health Sciences/Jubilee stations must transfer to the Capital Line.

On July 13, concrete will be poured for a 60’ feature wall where the former NAIT station was located. Overhead power will be turned off so crews can work safely. The NAIT/Blatchford Market station will be closed at 8 p.m. on July 13. The following modifications to service will be in place:

Starting at 6 p.m., Metro Line trains will run from Kingsway/Royal Alex to Government Centre stations. To access University or Health Sciences/Jubilee stations, riders can transfer to the Capital Line.

From 6 to 8 p.m., trains will run from Kingsway/Royal Alex to Health Sciences Jubilee stations.

From 8 p.m. to end of service, Metro Line trains will return to their regular schedule between Health Sciences/Jubilee and NAIT/Blatchford Market stations.

Trains will run at a 15-minute frequency all day.

On July 14, Metro Line trains will run between NAIT/Blatchford Market and Government Centre stations until 6 p.m. and the Metro Line will resume regular service from NAIT/Blachford to Health Sciences/Jubilee stations

Replacement bus service will only be available on July 13 between Kingsway/Royal Alex and NAIT/Blatchford Market stations. Buses will run every 15 minutes.