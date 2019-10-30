Most teachers ask that students read at home. Author and educator Karen Filewych says parental involvement is important, even as children begin to read for themselves.

"For them to be able to have that time with parent is so critical, so there's not only the benefits of reading but it's also that relationship that we're building," Filewych said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Parents are expert readers and Filewych says children of all ages learn from being read to.

"Reading is a complex skill. So it is important to make sure that they're hearing us read aloud to them," she said. "And make it fun!"

Filewych recommends reading aloud to your children at bedtime. She says their own reading should be part of their homework routine.

Expectations of how much time should be spent reading varies for each grade and child.