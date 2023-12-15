This is how you can make a delicious holiday dinner on a budget
As Christmas approaches, many people are trying to budget for a holiday dinner with current food prices.
Two Edmonton-area professional home economists and cooking enthusiasts have some tips for capping costs for your holiday dinners, without sacrificing quality or taste.
SHOPPING TIPS
"Do some legwork. Look online or check on fliers. Many grocery stores will price match. So if you have a grocery store that you prefer to go to, but there's a better price somewhere else, they'll often price match," suggests home economist and teacher Jodie Kachkar.
"Prioritize the pieces of your meal that you want to make, spend the most money on what's the big high priority or the big ticket item, and put your dollars there and find other ways and cheaper ways to buy the other ingredients."
Kachkar also suggests going to the grocery store when you have more time, on off-peak hours, and when you have a full stomach.
"It's a stressful and busy time of year. So I think always you should just give yourself some grace to understand that we're all doing your best."
MEAT
Kachkar says if you want to go the traditional turkey route, there are options for the budget-conscious shopper.
"It's still possible to get utility birds and they're just a lower quality, a little banged up, still lovely."
She urges people to ensure they have enough time to defrost a fully frozen turkey.
"You will need time to thaw it safely in the refrigerator or in a sink of cold water. And we're talking about days of thawing. So you are coming up to not enough time to do that."
For those willing to forgo the turkey, she has other options to save more money.
"This pork tenderloin is $9. And you can do a lot with pork. And it's lean and very economical."
"I butterflied the pork tenderloin. And then I pounded it so it was thin. And then inside, I put cranberry sauce and caramelized onions, and some cooked spinach and some goat cheese. And you actually don't need a lot of either of those things."
For people who don't eat pork, Kachkar suggests chicken as an alternative.
"Costco has three chickens for about $30. And so that would be probably the most economical whole roasted chicken that you could get right now in the Edmonton area."
"You can also cook more than one, you can butterfly or spatchcock chicken. So that means they're easier to fit multiple birds in a pan or in a sheet pan if you're cooking a big meal."
POTATOES
Home economist and teacher Justin Gabinet suggests buying your potatoes early to help space out your grocery bills before the holidays.
"You can buy a giant bag in bulk and as long as you store them properly, they last for a long time."
He says you can reduce costs for mashed potatoes by using less conventional ingredients like powdered milk, and if you want to save money on butter and margarine?
"Add a parsnip. They add that creaminess. It's another root vegetable and it tastes sweeter."
He also suggests saving money on butter and milk by roasting potatoes instead of mashing them.
"Potatoes are a great option for any family that can be done 1,000 different ways for relatively cheap."
STUFFING
Gabinet says to skip the boxed stuffing this year, because the dish can be made without being expensive.
"Stuffing is literally just bread with broth and some aromatics. So that's celery, carrots, onions, as well as some herbs."
He suggests using croutons for the bread, or looking for options in the back of your freezer.
"I literally cleaned up my freezer full of my summertime hamburger buns and hot dog buns and you just kind of lightly defrost them and chop them up and then put them in."
"Put them in the oven while I was baking cookies, and then dry them out and then re-hydrated them with broth. And then you put it back in the oven to kind of just flush it out a little bit more and bam, it's done."
DESSERT
As an inexpensive, and unexpected option for Christmas dinner, Gabinet suggests sticky toffee pudding.
Gabinet's pudding is made with dates, which he says are still inexpensive.
"The fresh dates are maybe five or $6 for a ginormous package, I made two of these cakes for less than like I think it was less than $10."
Top the pudding with caramel sauce for a dessert that everyone is sure to love.
"People get really intimidated by caramel because they think it's coming into the world of confection, when actually it's not hard at all. It's just butter or margarine, if that's cheaper, and brown sugar."
If you can't find brown sugar because of the ongoing sugar shortage, Gabinet suggests using a premade option.
"If you have a can of caramel sauce from ice cream in the summer, use it. Or worst case scenario, you can use jam."
"There's this idea that you need to do everything from scratch, get up at 5 a.m. in the morning and put yourself through all that hard stuff. You really don't. If there's things that make your life easier, do them."
RECIPES
These are the recipes Kaschkar and Gabinet used to make their dishes:
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
Small decrease reported in human trafficking incidents since 2021, StatCan says
After year-over-year increases in human trafficking since 2012, new data from Statistics Canada shows a small downward trend of police-reported incidents in the last two years.
Jury awards US$148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani's 2020 vote lies
A jury awarded US$148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in battle-torn part of Gaza
Israeli troops mistakenly shot three hostages to death Friday in a battle-torn neighbourhood of Gaza City, and an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian journalist in the south of the besieged territory, underscoring the ferocity of Israel's ongoing onslaught.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, becomes law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday, becoming law on Friday.
AGING IN CANADA Unprecedented growth among Canada's senior population will mean shift in housing needs: experts
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
Calgary
-
If it looks too good to be true, it might be a scam: Calgary police warn holiday shoppers
The holidays are in full swing, and unfortunately so are scammers.
-
Fatal crash on QEII Highway amid 'treacherous' driving conditions between Airdrie, Red Deer
One person was killed in a collision on Alberta's QEII Highway on Friday amid poor driving conditions.
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
Saskatoon
-
'We're back': Sask. man purchases school bus, renovates it into warmup shelter
A Saskatoon man has purchased a school bus and renovated it into an overnight warm-up shelter.
-
Ice alchemists work their magic at curling Grand Slam in Saskatoon
As the Grand Slam of Curling continues at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, a small but mighty team of ice technicians is keeping the playing surface at world-class standards — with the help of local experts.
-
Saskatoon Salvation Army kettle campaign sees donations drop by half
You don’t need to tell Salvation Army Lieutenant Derek Kerr about declining donations. He sees it every day.
Regina
-
Regina councillor swears while blasting colleagues for cancelled waterslide elevator
After a decision to axe a planned waterslide elevator intended to assist kids with disabilities, a Regina city councillor had her microphone turned off as she expressed outrage about the reversal.
-
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.
-
Regina man says he 'wanted to send a message' but didn't intend to kill fellow inmate
A Regina man has been sentenced to six and a half years in a federal institution in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Atlantic
-
NB Power wants 12.8 per cent rate hike starting next year
NB Power wants to increase residential power rates by 12.8 per cent next year.
-
105-year-old Second World War veteran honoured in Cape Breton
105-year-old WW2 veteran Ernie Buist was honoured with a quilt in Cape Breton.
-
Some N.S. corner stores looking to get into the booze game
Some Nova Scotia convenience stores are intrigued by the idea of selling alcohol.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
-
Man sought in distraction-style break and enter in Markham seen in video sneaking into home, going room to room
York Regional Police have released video showing a suspect sneaking into a Markham home and going room to room during what they described as a distraction-style break-and-enter.
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
'It's unjust': Parents worry report cards won't be in on time for Que. CEGEP application deadline
Some parents of children in is concerned because the application deadline for CEGEP is March 1 and the Federation of CEGEPs said that deadline will not change.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Ottawa
-
Stella Luna to lay off nearly all staff, citing economic downturn
Stella Luna Gelato Café has laid off nearly its entire staff going into the holidays, citing difficult economic conditions for the business.
-
School board trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth files human rights complaint against OCDSB
School board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth has filed a human rights complaint against the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and her fellow board members.
-
Kids and cops go on a shopping spree at Carlingwood Shopping Centre
On Friday, the Ottawa Police and the Carlingwood Shopping Centre celebrated the 16th annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. woman’s brain donation to cancer research inspires more donors
A Guelph, Ont. woman’s final gift of life has inspired an unprecedented contribution to Canadian cancer research.
-
Meet 'Tiger': Rare orange lobster found in Kitchener, Ont.
A seafood market in Kitchener, Ont. is looking for a new home for a rare crustacean.
-
Waterloo man facing sex charges
A 60-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation. Police are encouraging other potential victims to give them a call.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie could scrap the MS Norgoma
The City of Sault Ste. Marie is recommending to city council that the MS Norgoma, a former ship museum, be scrapped.
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students taken from social media and then altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
-
Winnipeg MP signs letter calling on university presidents to address antisemitism on campus
Winnipeg South Centre Member of Parliament Ben Carr has signed onto a letter alongside four other Liberal MPs addressed to the presidents of Canada’s 25 biggest universities, including the universities of Winnipeg and Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
The Vancouver Art Gallery spent years confirming 10 of its paintings are fakes. That process is now an exhibit.
The Vancouver Art Gallery has determined 10 paintings in its collection are, in fact, fakes – and is showcasing the years-long investigative process that led to that conclusion in a new exhibit.
-
B.C. hunter fined $10K, banned for 3 years for killing moose out of season
A hunter who shot a bull moose as it was crossing a road, with a motorist driving nearby, has been fined $10,000 and banned from hunting for three years for his actions.
-
Charges laid against driver who nearly hit pro-Palestinian protester in Victoria
A driver who "accelerated toward a demonstrator" during a pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C., has been criminally charged, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges laid against driver who nearly hit pro-Palestinian protester in Victoria
A driver who "accelerated toward a demonstrator" during a pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C., has been criminally charged, according to authorities.
-
B.C. condo owners not responsible for damage caused by tenant's discarded cigarette
Mandie Brooks' condo suffered "significant damage" from a fire that started from a discarded cigarette on her neighbour's balcony last year, but her attempt to get the owners of the neighbouring unit to pay for the damage has been dismissed.
-
B.C. police flag growing 'ghost gun' trend, prompting call for firmer rules
Police are flagging a growing number of untraceable guns in homes and on the streets of B.C.