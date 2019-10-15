

Stephanie Prues, CTV News Edmonton





Opening Giselle Courteau's new cookbook, Duchess at Home, is a little like stepping into her home.

The first few pages are adorned with family photos, a picture of her grandmother's handwritten recipe book and a photo of the kitchen in her Westmount home.

Courteau, the co-owner of Duchess Bake Shop, said this is who she is.

"I feel like my true self is in the book," Courteau said. "I'm not pretending to have some Instagram perfect house, that everything is perfect all the time. It's not."

You can see where people may have gotten that impression.

The French-inspired Duchess Bake Shop on 124 Street is full of beautiful cakes and pastries, and 10 years after it first opened, people still line up for the chance to sink their teeth into a tasty treat.

That success has led to a restaurant, Café Linnea, a second Duchess location, and the cookbook.

During that time, Courteau stopped baking at home, but she realized she missed it after she had children.

"I'm a home baker, this is me. I'm not fussy; I like things that are kind of easy. I usually make things that I want to eat."

While her first book, Duchess Bake Shop: French-Inspired Recipes from our Bakery to your Home, was a way for people to replicate bakery recipes, Duchess at Home is full of recipes that are truly her.

"It's a lot more approachable than the first book, I think." Courteau said. "So even if somebody thinks a cake is way too intimidating, there's a recipe for chocolate chip cookies."

The second cookbook has more than just baked goods. Inspired by her French and French Canadian heritage, Courteau shares family recipes for soups, stews, and preserves. And there are chapters for breakfast, lunch and Christmas.

Each recipe has been tested numerous times, which led to another reality experienced by many.

"I gained about 45 pounds writing this book because I was testing a lot of the recipes really last minute, and sometimes because our days are so busy I would end up eating five of my recipe tests all in a day and that's all I ate."

There are also numerous recipes inspired by Courteau's home garden; a chapter she holds particularly close to her heart. "I have things like pickles and jam, those kinds of things that just come from my yard."

When you need something a little more special, there is a chapter dedicated to food for celebrations.

It's where you'll find an endearing story about Courteau's attempts at making cake from a box for her son's party to put in ice cream cones. It was a failure until she accessed a family secret.

"I finally got my mother in law to give me her special Miracle Whip cake," she said.

Her husband, Jake, thought it was weird she was putting all this in the book, but Courteau told him, "It's not weird, because this actually happened."

Stories like that are at the heart of Duchess at Home; anecdotes from Courteau and her family that she hopes people can relate to.

"We're trying. We're just like everybody else," Courteau said. "There's definitely nights where I'm like, 'Kraft Dinner everybody?' It happens. We're just normal people."

Duchess at Home will be released Wednesday. You can pre-order online. CTV News Edmonton obtained this recipe for a sneak peek:

Apple Leek Camembert Quiche by CTV News Edmonton on Scribd

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Erin Isfeld