'This is my way of giving back': 40 new Edmonton Police Service recruits ready to hit the streets
The Edmonton Police Service welcomed 40 new members on Friday as Recruit Training Class 156 formally graduated at city hall.
EPS says the 35 men and five women who make up RTC 156 came from a number of different backgrounds, including law enforcement, social services, the trades, corrections, and the military.
Members came from across Canada, and some have origins from Jamaica, the United Arab Emirates, India, France, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom.
Const. Craig Allen is one of those new officers.
The 45-year-old emigrated to Canada with his family in 2016.
"My wife always wants to come to Canada and when we did a search, Edmonton was the place for us to grow our family," Allen told reporters on Friday.
He and his wife have two children: Abigail, 16, and Ayden, 11.
A self-described people person, Allen said joining the EPS is his opportunity to give back to the community.
"It's all about giving back to the community. I always worked in the community when I was back home in Jamaica, and coming here I said to myself, 'How can I give back?' And this is my way of giving back."
Allen says one of his missions in becoming a police officer is to help bridge the divide between police and racialized communities.
"Each time I go into the community to at least make an impact on at least one person. And that person can spread the news to other persons in the community," Allen said.
Edmonton Police Service Const. Craig Allen.
"I believe persons will be able to start trusting the police more and opening up to them no matter where they’re coming from."
His wife Cheryl and their two children were at city hall on Friday to watch Allen graduate.
"I think this occupation chose him," Cheryl said. "He’s going to be very good at working with people in the community and being a role model to persons of our community, of our population, of immigrant population. I think it will suit him just right."
Const. Sam Hakim, 34, also graduated on Friday.
He came to Canada with his mother from Iran when he was less than a year old.
After growing up in the Vancouver area, he came to Edmonton after joining the Canadian Armed Forces.
After 16 years in the military, he decided to make a change.
Edmonton Police Service Const. Sam Hakim.
"I was always drawn to policing early on, from a young age, even before I joined the military. I wanted to go from serving my country, going abroad, to serving my community, which is Edmonton," he said Friday, adding his mom flew in from Vancouver to watch his graduation.
"She's super proud. I think since I was a teenager she's wanted me to join a police force."
Hakim also says he's looking forward to working with members of his community while on the job.
"I want to help bridge that gap with that community that's growing out here and represent the Iranian and Afghan community."
"Canadian police do a great job of serving the community, and I wanted to join and bolster that environment."
Both Allen and Hakim earned top awards at the ceremony on Friday, with Allen earning the humanitarian award, and Hakim being named valedictorian.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa
