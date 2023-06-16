'This is my way of giving back': 40 new Edmonton Police Service recruits ready to hit the streets

Edmonton Police Service Recruit Training Class 156. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Police Service Recruit Training Class 156. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island