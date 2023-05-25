'This is not Fort Mac, this is not Slave Lake': Chief outlines challenges of rebuilding Fox Lake after wildfire
More than 100 homes and 200 structures have been destroyed by fire in the community of Fox Lake.
The community is one of three on Little Red River Cree Nation (LRRCN) about 850 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Its 3,700 residents were forced out on May 3, and the chief of LRRCN says it could be months before anyone who has a home to go back to can return.
Evacuees are currently spread out in a number of communities, including High River, Paddle Prairie, and Fort McMurray.
"It's been over three weeks now people have been out of the community and living in, a good chunk of our people are living in gymnasiums here and in High Level and Fort McMurray," said Darryel Sowan, communications lead for the community.
Sowan says a 500-person camp at John D'or Prairie will open this weekend to bring some of the evacuees living in evacuation centres closer to home.
"People should be moving in there by next weekend, we hope."
A second 500-person camp is also under construction.
LRRCN Chief Conroy Sewepagaham says there are currently 15,000 ground fires burning in Fox Lake, threatening the buildings that are still standing.
Each night, LRRCN members go to the community to fight the ground fires.
"A lot of the folks that’s been doing the ground work at night time with our crews have already lost their homes. It's just the ability for them to feel a little closer to home, despite the fact that a building they used to call home is not there standing," Sewepagaham said Thursday. "They simply just want to do something for the community."
Sewepagaham says once the ground fires are out, Fox Lake residents will be allowed back in a controlled reentry to collect any remaining belongings.
REBUILDING FOX LAKE
After that, the rebuilding of the community will begin, with challenges not faced by any other community in Alberta ravaged by wildfires.
"This is not Fort Mac. This is not Slave Lake. All the other fires that have happened in Alberta, they all have readily available infrastructure leading up to them. So their rebuilding could be done expeditiously. We don’t necessarily have that luxury," Sewepagaham said.
The community is only accessible by ice road in winter.
In summer, a barge carries people and vehicles to Fox Lake.
"A lot of people don’t realize that Fox Lake with our huge population, the only way we can bring in goods is in the winter time. So from December to March."
"Anything that you need, all the necessities of life, we do it in the winter time."
The existing barge wasn't large enough to carry tools or materials to rebuild the community, but Sewepagaham says thanks in part to the province, a new barge is on its way from the U.S.
"It will be brought in in 23 pieces, and it will basically be used for hauling heavy equipment, part of the cleanup, which is going to be a massive operation."
Sewepagaham says special workers and equipment will need to be brought in to deal with asbestos in the community.
Getting power back to Fox Lake will also be a challenge, but Sewepagaham hopes the new barge will help.
"There are some power poles that are quite the length and the weight, which unfortunately our current barge operations can’t handle that weight."
The road leading to Fox Lake will present some challenges for rebuilding as well. According to Sowan, Highway 58 is more than 130 kilometres of gravel road.
While the province had a plan in place to pave the road in sections, LRRCN officials hope the destruction in the community will cause the government to update its timeline.
Both Sewepagaham and Sowan say Fox Lake residents are resilient, and it's helping everyone get through a tough time.
"It's lifting. It gives me a little extra boost in terms of shifting through those nights. Some days, lack of sleep. But that’s what’s keeping me going," Sewepagaham said.
"The people of Little Red are very resilient and they know what they’re doing. They band together when the tragedies like this happen."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston expected to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs are moving towards re-issuing an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Bridging opposite views and finding humility: Rabbi shares message on Shavuot
The first night of the Jewish holiday Shavuot begins Thursday, and one Canadian rabbi says the holiday carries a universal message about humility and bridging opposite views.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Back with a bang! Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks
It looks like Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks after all.
-
'A little bit harsh': Fee increases for residential parking permits not sitting well with Calgarians
Calgarians living in residential parking zones are starting to hear tell of the new pay structure awaiting them when their current permits with the city expire.
-
Calgary's seasonal patios pop back up, bringing 'vibrancy' and 'whimsy'
Calgary will once again see dozens of popup patios throughout the city this summer as eateries expanded their outdoor dining areas – or create new ones altogether.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon teacher on bicycle dies in fatal cement truck collision
A Saskatoon teacher died in a collision involving a cement truck late Wednesday afternoon..
-
Saskatoon police find white van linked to homicide investigation
Saskatoon police have recovered a white Dodge Caravan believed to be connected with tthe killing of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.
-
Prince Albert officers hoping for positive change amid turmoil, police group says
Prince Albert police officers are excited to see a change in leadership, according to the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers (SFPO).
Regina
-
Regina daycare closure leaves parents scrambling for child care
Parents who depend on a Regina daycare say they've been forced to scour the city for new child care spots with little notice.
-
-
City pausing Lewvan Drive construction for Cathedral Arts Festival and Riders game
People hoping to get out and enjoy the Cathedral Arts Festival Street Fair and the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season game on Saturday won’t have to worry about construction on Lewvan Drive.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
Murphy's Logic: Assuring the protection of our democracy is PM Trudeau's job
OPINION: Steve Murphy shares his thoughts on the fallout of the decision not to call a public inquiry into alleged foreign interference.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
'Economic reason to be concerned': Toronto's downtown recovery still stalled compared to other cities
In Part 2 of its Downtown Decay series, CTV News Toronto examines the state of the core post-pandemic—and how it has fared in its attempt to bounce back.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
Montreal
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
-
Major fire at heritage building in downtown Montreal
Firefighters were called to a major fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon.
-
New surgery approach at Montreal Children's Hospital cuts recovery times, opioid use
Surgeons at the Montreal Children's Hospital have started using a new approach to help young patients recover from surgery that has already led to shorter hospital stays and fewer opioid prescriptions. The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) model is an approach that puts the full recovery of the patient at the centre of any procedure.
Ottawa
-
Oh my Gee! Ottawa cyclist has sensational rides at Giro d’Italia
Ottawa cyclist Derek Gee says no one is more surprised about his impressive ride at the Giro d’Italia than he is.
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Kitchener
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener
A person in critical condition has been airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.
-
Gas prices climb 10 cents a litre overnight in K-W
The average cost of regular gas has gone up by as much as 10 cents per litre overnight in Kitchener-Waterloo and experts expect it could go even higher.
-
Ont. university will waive tuition fees for students from First Nations whose traditional territory it's on
The University of Waterloo has announced it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where the university is located.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
-
Two arrested during police bust of Winnipeg magic mushroom store
Two people are facing charges following a bust last week at a magic mushroom store on Osborne.
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
Vancouver
-
Here's how much e-bike buyers in B.C. can get in rebates
Starting June 1, adults in B.C. who buy an e-bike will be eligible to apply for income-based rebates from the provincial government.
-
Caught on video: Baby moose stops traffic in B.C.
The moments when a mother moose and her baby stopped traffic on a Northern B.C. highway last week were caught on video by a truck driver.
-
Man caught on camera lighting fire at Richmond, B.C., home
In the video, a suspect can be seen pouring out a flammable liquid on the doorstep of a home on Bryson Place. He looks directly at the camera for a moment, before lighting the liquid on fire and running away.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.
-
RCMP investigating teen's death in Duncan
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the death of 15-year-old girl in Duncan.
-
B.C. birders ask province to protect Fairy Creek old-growth to save threatened species
Birders and biologists are banding together to urge the B.C. government to protect ancient forests on southwestern Vancouver Island in a bid to save threatened marbled murrelet nesting sites.