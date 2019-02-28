Premier Rachel Notley made a presentation on Bill C-69 to the Senate committee on energy, the environment and natural resources in Ottawa on Thursday.

“I know that right now Ottawa is a little consumed with the SNC-Lavelin affair, but I need you to know Alberta’s energy industry is hurting. The whole country pays a price,” Premier Notley said.

Bill C-69 would create a new Impact Assessment Agency and replace the National Energy Board with the Canadian Energy Regulator. It will introduce new timelines and specific steps that governments and companies will have to take for new energy project approvals.

“So what I told the Senate committee was this: Bill C-69 as it is currently written, does not work for Alberta and therefore it does not work for Canada,” she said.

“WTI was trading at over $50 a barrel while Albertans were getting under $10 a barrel and so our government as a result was forced to curtail oil production by almost 10 per cent. I asked the committee to think about that for a minute. Over in the Maritimes they are importing Saudi oil; here, in Ontario, you are importing American oil, both at world prices and meanwhile, in Alberta, we are cutting production,” she added.

The premier said Bill C-69 isn’t any better than the system it’s replacing and asked the committee to consider a number of amendments.

“Today I put forward a series of common sense amendments that we would like to see taken as a package. These amendments are also paired with industry proposals that as a Government of Alberta we support.”

One of the amendments is an exemption for energy projects such as internal pipelines, upgrading and renewable projects from being included in the bill.

“We have a strong regime in Alberta that evaluates those projects and we do not want to have needless duplication of efforts on projects that are squarely within provincial jurisdiction.”

She’s also asking section 62 be changed to include a “hard” timeline for the completion of assessments, with the proponent able to apply for an extension.

“We’re suggesting that the act include a 730-day limit on the agency and assessment review panel assessment, like a hard limit, and a 300-day limit for pipeline and other life cycle regulator assessments, including the ministerial ordered delay. So this is designed to allow for discretion to a point, and ultimately, to put a limit on how long this can go on.”

The premier told the committee, Alberta’s and the country’s economic future depends on construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline and on Bill C-69 being rewritten.

“My message was pretty simple. Really, it’s that we don’t believe yet that Ottawa quite gets it,” Premier Notley said.

“I think that’s changing. I also think it’s a bit of a pan-Canadian phenomenon; a lot of Canadians don’t think they’re being heard on this issue,” Senator Michael MacDonald said.