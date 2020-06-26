EDMONTON -- The reels are rolling again at some Edmonton-area cinemas.

“I’m pretty excited. I mean movies were a pretty big part of my pre-COVID life,” Amber Moos said.

“Pretty excited. The kids are pretty pumped,” said Zak Sherwin.

About half a dozen theatres in Edmonton reopened on Friday, but movie buffs might notice a few changes.

At the three Cineplex locations that opened, every other row is blocked off, and there are at least two empty seats between each pair.

Tickets must be booked in advance online or through and app.

“We are putting physical distancing measures in place throughout our building,” said Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange.

Landmark Cinemas is also reopening two theatres in the Edmonton area. The company is also using reserved seating to cut capacity.

“I think you’re going to consider yourself distanced enough, more than enough, as you’re sitting in the auditorium,” said Bill Walker, a spokesperson for Landmark Cinemas.

“I’m sure the people that work here are going to do their best to keep us safe,” Moos said.

Both Landmark and Cineplex said staff will be wearing masks. Cineplex will also hand out masks to customers who want to wear one. It’s not mandatory in Alberta, but the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it’s a good idea.

“We know that indoor spaces, again are a higher risk than outdoor,” she said.

Both Cineplex and Landmark will also be sanitizing all seats and frequently handled areas between shows.

Show start times will also be staggered, to minimize the number of people coming and going at the same time.

The rest of the Landmark and Cineplex theaters in Alberta are scheduled to open July 3.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier