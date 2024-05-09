EDMONTON
    • This is when Edmonton's pools are opening this year

    Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool at Kinsmen Sports Centre. (CTV News Edmonton) Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool at Kinsmen Sports Centre. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Two of Edmonton's outdoor pools are scheduled to be open by the end of May and the season will also see the reopening of the renovated Mill Creek Outdoor Pool.

    Weather permitting, the first to welcome the public into its waters will be Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool on May 18. City Hall Fountain will also open on this day.

    Next, Fred Broadstock is scheduled to open the following Saturday, May 25.

    Following that will be Wîhkwêntôwin Outdoor Pool in Oliver on June 1 and Borden Natural Swimming Pool on June 21.

    The city is also planning a centennial celebration for the former and will announce details later.

    After four years of rehabilitation work, Mill Creek Outdoor Pool is expected to open this summer. However, a date and event details have not been released yet.

    Summer youth passes will go on sale June 11.

    Although reservations are not required, Edmontonians can book a spot at a pool one week before each pool's opening date. 

