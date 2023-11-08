This is where Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in the Edmonton area on Nov. 11

There will be a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Edmonton area on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

CTV News Edmonton compiled a list of events where people can pay their respects this Saturday.

EDMONTON

Beverly Memorial Cenotaph

Location: 4001 118 Ave. NW, Edmonton

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Remembrance Day 2023 with Veterans for Freedom (West)

Location: Violet King Henry Plaza – 99 Ave. 108

Time: 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

City Hall Remembrance Day

Location: 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square – City Room

Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., seating starts at 9:30 a.m.

Outdoor procession to the City Hall Cenotaph to follow service

West Edmonton Mall Remembrance Day service/Jasper Place Legion

Location: West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace, Level One, Phase 2, 8882 170 St. NW

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kingsway Legion

Location: 14339 50 St.NW

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Norwood #178

Location: 11150 82 St.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Strathcona Legion Branch 150

Location: 9020 51 Ave. NW

Time: 10:30 a.m.

OTHER COMMUNITIES

Leduc Remembrance Day

Location: Co-op Field House, 4330 Black Gold Drive, Leduc

Time: 9:45 a.m.

TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre – Spruce Grove

Location: 221 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove

Time: be seated by 10:15 a.m.

Sherwood Park

Location: Millenium Place, 2000 Premier Way, Sherwood Park

Time: be seated by 10:30 a.m.

St. Albert Cenotaph

Location: St. Albert Place, 5 St. Anne St., St. Albert

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Morinville Legion

Location: 10120 101 Ave., Morinville

Time: 10:30 a.m.

The Pavilion at Heritage Park – Stony Plain

Location: 5100 41 Ave., Stony Plain

Time: 10:40 a.m.

Beaumont Community Remembrance Day

Location: BSRC Field House, 5001 Rue Eaglemont

Time: 10:45 a.m., doors open at 10:15 a.m.

Gibbons Legion