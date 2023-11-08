EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • This is where Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held in the Edmonton area on Nov. 11

    Every November, Canadians wear the poppy to honour those who fought for our country. (Photo courtesy of the Royal Canadian Legion) Every November, Canadians wear the poppy to honour those who fought for our country. (Photo courtesy of the Royal Canadian Legion)

    There will be a number of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Edmonton area on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

    CTV News Edmonton compiled a list of events where people can pay their respects this Saturday.

     

    EDMONTON

    Beverly Memorial Cenotaph

    • Location: 4001 118 Ave. NW, Edmonton
    • Time: 9:30 a.m.

    Remembrance Day 2023 with Veterans for Freedom (West)

    • Location: Violet King Henry Plaza – 99 Ave. 108
    • Time: 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

    City Hall Remembrance Day

    • Location: 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square – City Room
    • Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., seating starts at 9:30 a.m.
    • Outdoor procession to the City Hall Cenotaph to follow service

    West Edmonton Mall Remembrance Day service/Jasper Place Legion

    • Location: West Edmonton Mall Ice Palace, Level One, Phase 2, 8882 170 St. NW
    • Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

    Kingsway Legion

    • Location: 14339 50 St.NW
    • Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Royal Canadian Legion Norwood #178

    • Location: 11150 82 St.
    • Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Strathcona Legion Branch 150

    • Location: 9020 51 Ave. NW
    • Time: 10:30 a.m.

     

    OTHER COMMUNITIES

    Leduc Remembrance Day

    • Location: Co-op Field House, 4330 Black Gold Drive, Leduc
    • Time: 9:45 a.m.

    TransAlta Tri Leisure Centre – Spruce Grove

    • Location: 221 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove
    • Time: be seated by 10:15 a.m.

    Sherwood Park

    • Location: Millenium Place, 2000 Premier Way, Sherwood Park
    • Time: be seated by 10:30 a.m.

    St. Albert Cenotaph

    • Location: St. Albert Place, 5 St. Anne St., St. Albert
    • Time: 10:30 a.m.

    Morinville Legion

    • Location: 10120 101 Ave., Morinville
    • Time: 10:30 a.m.

    The Pavilion at Heritage Park – Stony Plain

    • Location: 5100 41 Ave., Stony Plain
    • Time: 10:40 a.m.

    Beaumont Community Remembrance Day

    • Location: BSRC Field House, 5001 Rue Eaglemont
    • Time: 10:45 a.m., doors open at 10:15 a.m.

    Gibbons Legion

    • Gibbons Cultural Center
    • Location: 5115 51 St., Gibbons
    • Time: 10:45 a.m. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News