This is why Edmonton's green spaces might look a bit shaggy this summer
If you've noticed long grass and dandelions on city boulevards, you're not alone. And that's likely to continue throughout the summer.
The City of Edmonton says its turf program is closely linked with its winter maintenance and spring sweep program.
Street sweeping started around Easter and is scheduled to wrap up, on schedule, on Saturday.
"A lot of the labour that goes from winter maintenance to spring sweep maintenance transitions into turf maintenance," Mark Beare of the city told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.
"We're starting to wrap up the spring sweep this week, which means that our turf teams are starting to get healthier. They're anywhere between 50 and 80 per cent staff right now. But following this weekend we're going to be at full capacity."
But even as staff come online, residents shouldn't expect to see their neighbourhood boulevards mowed regularly.
"This year won't really be different in terms of the standard, but we're actually a little more upfront with people about what that standard is," Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack said.
Knack said the city website previously claimed sports fields would be mowed within seven days, and other green spaces within 10 to 14 days.
However, he says crews haven't been achieving that standard due to the city's continued growth.
Dandelions and long grass in Edmonton. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
"The website now lists what we're actually achieving, which is that your premier sports fields in your main parks are being done within every eight days, and all of the other green spaces are going to be done every 10 to 18 days."
Knack says he shares resident concerns about the maintenance of city green spaces.
"I would suggest 18 is too much, I do think you need to be closer to that 14," he commented.
Dandelions and long grass in Edmonton. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
"I think most Edmontonians, when you're thinking about what makes up core services of a city, cutting the grass feels like one of those things that's really core. So I don't think you want to be going any more than 14 days on your green spaces."
However, he acknowledges increasing the frequency of grass maintenance comes with a cost.
"I think we'll have that upfront conversation with everyone about 'Here's what we're doing with the resources that we have with the inventory that we have,' and then this fall, we're going to have a conversation about 'Do we want to do more? This is what it will cost.' And again, that's going to be a very transparent conversation with Edmontonians."
The city raised property taxes to 8.9 per cent for 2024 at the end of April.
For more information about maintenance of public spaces, visit the city's website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Repetitive partisan conduct': Conservatives to force vote on ousting Speaker Greg Fergus
The federal Conservatives have advanced a motion that will force MPs to vote on whether to oust Greg Fergus as House of Commons Speaker, after MPs' deputy adjudicator ruled Monday that the Liberal member's allegedly errant partisan event invite required urgent attention.
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
What a CBSA strike could look like, according to an expert
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
Israel close to approving Gaza reunification program before Rafah invasion: Miller
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Israel seemed to be on the verge of approving a program to get Palestinian relatives of Canadians out of the Gaza Strip before the country's invasion of the town of Rafah.
Netanyahu acknowledges 'tragic mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians
Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a 'tragic mistake' had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people.
Severe thunderstorms, tornado watch in some areas of Canada. Here's where
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind, severe thunderstorms and even snowfall across some areas of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
WATCH
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
-
Alberta using controversial report to rally against proposed oil and gas emissions cap
Alberta’s government is using a controversial report forecasting a decline in oil and gas production in Canada to rally against the federal government’s proposed greenhouse gas emissions caps.
-
Alleged Calgary drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge gardeners optimistic amid rain, but summer could still see dry conditions
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
-
No charges for officers who surveilled Alberta legislature member: watchdog letter
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
-
Organizers have high hopes as Lethbridge launches collector and entertainment expo
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Métis Nation – Sask. creates new treaty document for self-governance
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
-
Construction on downtown library in Saskatoon to begin in October
The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) says construction on a new downtown library in Saskatoon will begin in October.
-
Reconciliation Flag raising in Saskatoon to be 'paused' as organizers review event
A Reconciliation flag raising event will not take place at civic square at the end of the month.
Regina
-
Passionate Canadian filmmakers celebrate Yorkton's annual Film Festival
Going as far back as 1947, Yorkton Film Festival stands as the longest continuously running film festival in North America.
-
Riders return to Regina for remainder of training camp
After their final pre-season matchup against the Edmonton Elks over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to Regina Monday for the remainder of training camp.
-
Human remains found in Canora, Sask. identified as missing person
Saskatchewan RCMP have successfully identified human remains discovered in the community of Canora.
Vancouver
-
Trial for B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife begins
The trial for a Langley man accused of killing his wife began Monday, with the prosecutor laying out a disturbing series of facts agreed upon by both Crown and defense.
-
‘A tight situation right now’: B.C. gets D+ on Food Banks Canada’s poverty report card
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
-
Guilty plea entered in deadly Vancouver home invasion
The second of two men charged in the death of a Vancouver senior during a 2021 home invasion has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
-
‘A tight situation right now’: B.C. gets D+ on Food Banks Canada’s poverty report card
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
-
B.C. announces online permit hub to speed up homebuilding across province
The British Columbia government says a new online "hub" will speed up building permit processes across jurisdictions.
Toronto
-
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
-
WATCH: Toronto police release video of suspect vehicle after North York Jewish school hit with gunfire
Toronto police have released new surveillance video as they search for two suspects who opened fire on a Jewish girls' school over the weekend.
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Montreal
-
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for "several hours" outside McGill University on Sunday.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING Quebec tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm watches in effect
Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of them being issued.
-
Cattle rustling comes to Quebec as police investigate suspected theft of entire herd
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
Atlantic
-
'I am incensed': Specialist, advocate vent frustration over N.B. premier’s post
It’s been three days since New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lashed out at a sexual health awareness presentation done by Teresa Norris and she’s still upset about it.
-
Maritime weather: Rain, showers, risk of thunderstorms Tuesday
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
Winnipeg
-
'It certainly has ramped up': Community centres throughout Winnipeg dealing with uptick in break-ins
Community centres in Winnipeg are ringing alarm bells over what they say is an increase in break-ins.
-
'An increase that we've noticed': Collisions between vehicles and pedestrians on the rise in Winnipeg
Three pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Winnipeg in as many weeks, and according to the Winnipeg Police Service, these types of incidents are on the rise.
-
Teen facing multiple assault charges after robbing woman, assaulting police officers
A teenage girl is facing multiple charges after assaulting a female and two officers over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Province nixes Ottawa paramedic plan to use taxis for some calls
Ottawa paramedics will not be calling on taxis to help transport some non-urgent patients, as the service had initially planned.
-
4 suspects face over 500 charges following firearms, drug bust north of Belleville, Ont.
Four people face over 500 charges related to a major drugs and firearms bust in Tyendinaga Township in eastern Ontario.
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying opening of Rideau Centre police hub: Chief
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says the opening of the new Rideau Centre police hub has been delayed because some items needed for the office have not yet arrived.
Northern Ontario
-
Coroner's inquest begins in death of Indigenous man shot by northern Ont. police
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
-
Two active wildfires remain in northeastern Ontario
As of Monday, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Crown withdraws anticipated plea deal for OPP officer
There were dramatic moments inside an Orangeville courtroom on Monday as sentencing for an OPP officer accused of assaulting her former boyfriend two years ago was delayed.
-
17-year-old G2 driver charged with dangerous driving after collision
A young G2 driver faces several criminal charges after a collision in Tay Township over the weekend.
-
3 young suspects wanted in armed robbery investigation in Barrie
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of an armed robbery allegedly involving a stun gun and firearm in Barrie.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman with incurable cancer pushing province to cover rare cancer drug
A rare cancer treatment could potentially extend the life of an Ontario woman. The problem is, the province won’t approve the pricey drug.
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
-
Lithium-ion batteries blamed for devastating Cambridge fire
Investigators believe charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a destructive fire at a Cambridge apartment complex.
London
-
Teen cyclist charged for riding on Highway 401
A youth cyclist from Southwest Middlesex in facing multiple charges after riding a bicycle on Highway 401.
-
Woman testifies about alleged sexual encounters with former Woodstock mayor
At the start of his trial this morning at the London Courthouse, former Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.
-
Councillor suggests Christian Heritage Month being singled out by pausing city hall’s proclamation policy
Official proclamations issued by the City of London are back in the spotlight.
Windsor
-
Media successfully argues against publication ban on Windsor murder trial of Toronto man
The media has successfully argued against a publication ban on the Windsor murder trial of a Toronto man.
-
Councillor's motion to reconsider Roseland development can’t be brought forward: city clerk
A motion put forward by one city councillor to reconsider the city's plan to see a luxury condo be built the Roseland Golf and Curling Club property cannot be presented, according to the city's clerk.
-
Body of swimmer reported missing found by OPP
OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.