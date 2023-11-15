EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • This Labrador Retriever is Hotel Macdonald's new canine ambassador

    Hendricks, the Hotel Macdonald's new canine ambassador. (Credit: Fairmont Hotel Macdonald) Hendricks, the Hotel Macdonald's new canine ambassador. (Credit: Fairmont Hotel Macdonald)

    Edmonton's Hotel Macdonald has a new canine ambassador.

    Hendricks, the Labrador Retriever, is joining the hotel after spending two-and-a-half years training with the Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind in Ontario.

    Hendricks didn't finish his training as a guide dog, but hotel officials say his gentle demeanor and fun-loving nature make him a perfect fit for the canine ambassador position.

    In his role as ambassador, he'll greet guests in the lobby and provide a sense of home to guests staying in the hotel, the hotel said.

    "Fairmont Hotel Macdonald is thrilled to introduce Hendricks to the Edmonton community," general manager Cole Millen said in a news release. "Hendricks embodies the spirit of hospitality. I believe he will not only enhance the overall guest experience but also contribute to the sense of community and well-being within our hotel."

    In honour of the training Hendricks received, the hotel will donate $5 from every pet fee paid by guests going forward to the non-profit organization Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.

    Hendricks follows in the paw prints of Smudge, the hotel's previous canine ambassador, who died in 2022 at the age of 14.

