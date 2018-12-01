

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





Hundreds of people gathered at End of Steel Park in Edmonton on Saturday to protest the federal government’s back to work legislation for Canada Post workers.

Postal employees were ordered back to work starting Tuesday after the Senate passed Bill C-89, which forced an end to five weeks of rotating strikes.

The bill was enacted to help soften the economic impact of the busy holiday season, which brings a massive influx of parcels and letters.

Postalworkers and union leaders across the country have expressed outrage at the federal government’s decision.

“This legislation is just unjust. It violates our constitutional rights. In the end it just seems weird that we're allowed to give up our rights for Christmas,” said Greg Mady of the Edmonton & District Labour Council.

The feds argue Bill C-89 is fair to postal workers in that it does not impose immediate contract outcomes.

The Liberals believe that there is still a chance for both the CUPW and Canada Post to have their say-- however that was a viewpoint that was heavily disputed by many attending Saturday’s rally.

“We have absolutely no say over it, the government decides, and in the end our views and our goals don't ever actually get to be achieved,” said Mady.

Despite being ordered back to work once again, postal workers did say they have hope their voices will eventually be heard.

“Whenever a government does extreme things like this, people sort of wake up,” said Canada Post letter carrier Steven Cowtan.

“And when people wake up, that's the beginning of change.”

With files from Timm Bruch