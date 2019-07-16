The Terra Centre in Edmonton is looking for donations of baby items.

Baby shampoo, soap, body wash, lotions and diaper creams are especially sought after.

Other items in need include:

  • Summer clothing for children (size 0 – 6)
  • Baby toiletries (shampoo, body wash, soap, lotion, diaper cream)
  • Formula
  • Diapers – size 2, 5 and 6
  • Adult toiletries, such as shampoo and conditioner
  • Pull-ups
  • Baby wipes
  • Tampons
  • Socks

Donations can be made at the Terra Centre’s downtown office at 9930 106 Street, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Terra Centre is a non-profit organization that helps teen parents with the skills and supplies they need to be successful parents. 