This local charity is looking for donations of diapers, baby toiletries
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 12:20PM MDT
The Terra Centre in Edmonton is looking for donations of baby items.
Baby shampoo, soap, body wash, lotions and diaper creams are especially sought after.
Other items in need include:
- Summer clothing for children (size 0 – 6)
- Baby toiletries (shampoo, body wash, soap, lotion, diaper cream)
- Formula
- Diapers – size 2, 5 and 6
- Adult toiletries, such as shampoo and conditioner
- Pull-ups
- Baby wipes
- Tampons
- Socks
Donations can be made at the Terra Centre’s downtown office at 9930 106 Street, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Terra Centre is a non-profit organization that helps teen parents with the skills and supplies they need to be successful parents.