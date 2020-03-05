EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service has created a 'Safe Exchange Zone' where buyers and sellers can complete an online sale safely.

The two parking spots at the EPS Southwest Division will be monitored by video cameras 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are intended to help people feel more secure.

"The disturbing fact about these crimes is they can happen to anyone and anywhere," EPS Det. Michael Walkom with the Cyber Crime Investigations Unit said Thursday. "And in many of the instances, the suspects are leading with violence. They're not waiting for the victims to resist, they're just coming in and right at the beginning and they're just leading with violence, which is very scary."

People have been threatened with knives, bear spray, firearms and blunt instruments, police said. There have also been abductions, where people have been taken to a bank in an attempt to get more money.

Buyers and sellers are targeted, for items or the cash being brought to purchase them.

There were 49 reports of online personal sales turning into personal robberies in Edmonton. In 2018, there were 24.

Police believe the incidents are very likely underreported.

The exchange zone is intended to be a safer alternative to meeting strangers in parks, parking lots or at your home.

The three-month pilot project launched Thursday. If it is successful, it could be expanded to other Edmonton police stations.

Safe Exchange Zone parking spots in the EPS Southwest Division public parking lot, at 1351 Windermere Way.