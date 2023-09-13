'This place helps so many people': Edmontonians react to Boyle Street building closure

Politicians and clients of Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) are expressing their concerns after the organization announced on Tuesday it would be closing its downtown location.

BSCS is currently in the process of constructing a new facility, the King Thunderbird Centre, at 107A Avenue and 101 Street.

King Thunderbird has been faced with a number of delays, including pushback from the community. As a result, the facility will not be ready to open until at least fall 2024.

As part of the fundraising efforts for King Thunderbird, BSCS sold its existing building at 101 Street and 105 Avenue to the Oilers Entertainment Group in 2021, and signed a lease to remain in the space until Sept. 30, 2023.

The organization is now trying to find a way to continue to deliver its services without interruption.

A spokesperson for BSCS told reporters on Tuesday the organization is still searching for a temporary location.

If one can't be found, it'll have to rely on other partner organizations.

That worries many of the people who use the facility.

"This is a central location and everyone knows of it. A lot of people that come here are going to have no idea," said Jason Pearson, who told CTV News Edmonton he just recently started using the BSCS services after falling on hard times.

"There's other facilities around, but then they'll be overstressed as well. They can't handle the numbers that this place does for sure, so it’ll be unfortunate for a lot of people."

The former teacher says he's appreciated the BSCS services as he works to get back on his feet.

"It's welcoming.

"You feel displaced everywhere else, but here they don’t look at it like that."

It's a similar story for Amelia Cardinal, who has been part of the BSCS community on and off for a decade.

"Boyle Street is a place where you can meet up with old friends and even family you haven’t seen in forever. It’s like a meeting ground. And not just that, they have a lot of resources that help people get back on their feet," she said.

"This is lifesaving here. Believe me, it is. I live it every day."

"Now it possibly being shut down, that’s just the worst possible thing ever. Why? This place helps so many people."

'WE WILL TRY TO HELP HOWEVER WE CAN'

It's a concern, too, for Edmonton's mayor.

"I am disappointed by how this has transpired. It's a huge impact on the most vulnerable Edmontonians," Amarjeet Sohi said on Wednesday. "The city is trying to help Boyle Street Community Services, trying to find an appropriate place and helping with permitting or other requirements that they might have to meet."

Sohi says it's been frustrating to see the delays with the King Thunderbird Centre.

"It's such a vital project that will help improve safety, that will improve well-being for vulnerable populations and, at the same time, actually have a more appropriate place with services that will improve the overall well-being of that neighbourhood.

"These are unfortunate situations that Boyle Street Community Services faces, so I feel for them, absolutely, and we will try to help however we can."

BSCS says it is currently $5 million short of its fundraising goal for King Thunderbird Centre, with the money raised so far coming from corporations and private individuals.

It is now looking for the government to step up and contribute the remaining cash.

On Wednesday, Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services, said the provincial government had not yet received a formal proposal from the organization.

"I anticipate that one is coming and we will be all ears on that," he told reporters.

"I want to be clear on the homeless issue, particularly homeless shelter issues in both Calgary and Edmonton as well as across the province. This remains the highest priority for the department over the next several months to make sure that we're ready for the winter."

Nixon says the government is working on a plan with its partners that will see 1,700 shelter spaces in Edmonton this winter.

According to City of Edmonton numbers, 3,100 people in Edmonton have no permanent home.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti and Sean Amato