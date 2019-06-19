

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi was back in Alberta Wednesday, the day after the federal cabinet approved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion for a second time.

Sohi visited the Trans Mountain Corporation’s Edmonton terminal, and said he is confident that construction on the project will begin this year.

“The approval of this project and moving forward on this project is a demonstration of confidence by our federal government in our energy sector,” Sohi said.

“The construction will proceed this construction season. But as you can appreciate, before you put shovels in the ground, there’s a lot of work that is necessary, that needs to be done.”

After the decision was announced on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney said he isn’t celebrating the announcement.

“It’s another step in a process that’s frankly taken too long,” Kenney said Tuesday. “We’ll measure success not by [this] decision but by the beginning of actual construction and more importantly by completion of the pipeline.”

Finance Minister Bill Morneau was also in the province Wednesday, speaking at an Economic Club of Canada event in Calgary.