EDMONTON -- Coffee lovers with a sweet tooth are getting their fix this weekend on Whyte Avenue.

The Sweet Treats and Latte Festival in Old Strathcona highlights the diverse coffee scene in the area.

More than a dozen businesses are taking part in the event.

On top of exploring the local shops, customers had a chance to cast their vote for their favourite business, with a chance to win a gift card.

“We have a ton of people coming to the window saying they’ve collected stamps from every other place on the avenue, we get tagged in a ton of photos,” said Jason Wong of Yelo’d Ice Cream and Bake Shop.

“It was interesting to find something to do, get out and enjoy the sunshine, and try something new. Who doesn’t love Whyte Ave?” said shopper Amanda Luke.

The festival began on Feb. 13 and ends on Sunday.