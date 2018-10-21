

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Alberta farmer who found one of his bison shot in the pasture and who turned to social media to warn others has received thousands of comments and shares in support.

Robert Hampton runs a farm operation of about 100 bison in Blueberry Mountain, northwest of Grande Prairie.

He was driving home Saturday morning when he spotted one of his herd laying away from the rest inside their pasture fence.

A first inspection didn’t immediately reveal what had killed the female animal—but later, Hampton found a bullet wound.

He suspects the bison was intentionally killed the night before, perhaps without the shooter even leaving their vehicle.

“This was not a hunting accident,” the farmer said. “I got a feeling that they’re doing it for the thrill and it’s not going to be the last one that they shoot.”

He referred to two moose that were shot in Moonshine Lake Provincial Park earlier in the month.

“It's bad enough they shoot moose and elk and leave them, and waste the meat. But to do it to a small producer, or to any producer…” Hampton said. “Financially, she’s a pretty big loss.”

The producer said anger wasn’t the only thing he was feeling, adding that it would have taken the cow four or five hours to die.

“It’s not such a big operation that we don’t recognize the animals. I know which animal is which, and it’s upsetting.”

Hampton reported the incident to RCMP, who he says came out to investigate immediately. No arrests have been made.

He also posted about the animal on Facebook in case someone knew something.

“I wasn’t expecting it to go viral the way it did. I just wanted the people in the neighbourhood to know this happened, and maybe somebody would have an idea… but it’s gone crazy and I’m getting messages from around the world.”