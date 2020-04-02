EDMONTON -- Edmontonians woke up to a rare -20 this morning, and if you're 35 or younger, you've never seen an April temperature so cold.

The Blatchford weather station in the city recorded -20 for the first time since 1982 (when the weather station was known as Edmonton City Centre).

April 2nd, 1982 had a low of -21.7 degrees.

That's the coldest April temperature in the city in the past 50 years.

This morning's -20.0 degrees is tied for 2nd on the list of coldest April temperatures in the past half century. It also hit -20.0 in April 1st, 1975.

Many years don't ever get April lows below -10. So, this current cold spell is certainly rare for Edmonton.

But, we're not setting any records.

The record low for April 2 is -25.6 (set in 1954.

The all-time coldest temperature recorded in April is -26.1 on April 4th, 1920.