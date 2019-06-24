

CTV News Edmonton





Alberta will officially roll back the minimum wage for youth workers this week, but not all employers will be cutting student salaries.

Bill 2 will take effect on Wednesday, which would allow employers to pay students between the age of 13 and 17-years-old a minimum wage of $13 per hour instead of $15 per hour.

The rollback applies to students who work 28 hours or less per week and all hours worked during school breaks.

But despite the new legislation, over 100 businesses have vowed not to cut student wages.

The website Alberta 15 lists organizations that are not cutting their employee’s wages. From retail to bars and restaurants to services businesses, the companies on the list employ between one and 3,000 people in Alberta.

The website is run by Bran MacKay, a private citizen.

“I used to work in the hospitality industry and saw how workers are often taken advantage of in order to meet labour and other business costs,” MacKay says in the “About” section of the Alberta15 site. “I've seen how tip pools are abused, how long overtime hours go unpaid, and how expenses are offloaded to minimum wage staff instead of being covered by owners.”

According to Statistics Canada, Alberta currently has the highest minimum wage in the country at $15 per hour.