EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • This will be the warmest Remembrance Day since 2016

    Remembrance Day weather

    The mild weather will stick around right through the weekend and Edmonton should get it's warmest Remembrance Day in years. 2016 had a daytime high of 11 degrees. That's slightly above this year's forecast high of 9 degrees for Edmonton. This should be the second-warmest Nov 11th in the past three decades. The three warmest Remembrance Days in the past 30 years are 2016, 2023 and 1999.

    The average high for Nov 11 is zero.

    2014 and 1996 were the coldest Remembrance Days in the past 30 years (highs of -12).

    We've had some chilly Remembrance Days in the past few years. Only one year in the past 5 was above zero and only 4 of the last 10 years were above freezing. But, looking back further, just over half of the past 30 years have had a Nov 11 above zero.

    As for snow -- 18 of the past 30 years have had snow on the ground for Remembrance Day. More recently, 7 of the past 10 years have had snow and 4 of the past 5 years have had snow on the ground for Nov 11.  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

    As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career

    When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News