This will be the warmest Remembrance Day since 2016

The mild weather will stick around right through the weekend and Edmonton should get it's warmest Remembrance Day in years. 2016 had a daytime high of 11 degrees. That's slightly above this year's forecast high of 9 degrees for Edmonton. This should be the second-warmest Nov 11th in the past three decades. The three warmest Remembrance Days in the past 30 years are 2016, 2023 and 1999.

The average high for Nov 11 is zero.

2014 and 1996 were the coldest Remembrance Days in the past 30 years (highs of -12).

We've had some chilly Remembrance Days in the past few years. Only one year in the past 5 was above zero and only 4 of the last 10 years were above freezing. But, looking back further, just over half of the past 30 years have had a Nov 11 above zero.

As for snow -- 18 of the past 30 years have had snow on the ground for Remembrance Day. More recently, 7 of the past 10 years have had snow and 4 of the past 5 years have had snow on the ground for Nov 11.