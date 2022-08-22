Thomas Rhett coming to Edmonton in 2023

Country superstar Thomas Rhett has added a Canadian leg to his Bring the Bar to You tour, and that includes a date in Edmonton.

Rhett will perform at Rogers Place on Feb. 11, 2023.

“It’s been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada next year,” said Rhett in a written release. “It feels like forever since we were last able to play for those fans. They always bring an insane amount of energy and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again.”

Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe will open the show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.