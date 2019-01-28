Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Thorsby RCMP looking for group of home burglars
RCMP are looking for four people who broke into and stole from a Thorsby home on Jan. 27.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 2:44PM MST
Police are looking for four people who were caught on camera breaking into and stealing from a Thorsby, Alta., home.
The group broke into a home on Highway 622 on Jan. 27 around 10 a.m. They stole an Apple Mac desktop computer, a camera and a 12-inch travel TV, among other things.
The homeowners were not at the residence at the time of the break in, but were able to watch the thieves via a home security camera and notify RCMP. The thieves fled when the homeowners yelled at them through a two-way intercom system.
All four are believed to be First Nations. The three men and one woman left in an early 2000s gold-beige Cadillac CTS Sedan with an unknown licence plate.
Two men had short dark hair. One was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket and white shirt. The second was wearing a black sweater and pants that were striped like a track suit.
The woman had dark hair that was pulled into a ponytail. She was wearing a beige fur-trimmed coat, black hoodie with a pink emblem, grey leggings and hiking boots.
The last man was described as having a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie and white baseball hat.
Anyone who has information on the thieves or the event is asked to call Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.