

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for four people who were caught on camera breaking into and stealing from a Thorsby, Alta., home.

The group broke into a home on Highway 622 on Jan. 27 around 10 a.m. They stole an Apple Mac desktop computer, a camera and a 12-inch travel TV, among other things.

The homeowners were not at the residence at the time of the break in, but were able to watch the thieves via a home security camera and notify RCMP. The thieves fled when the homeowners yelled at them through a two-way intercom system.

All four are believed to be First Nations. The three men and one woman left in an early 2000s gold-beige Cadillac CTS Sedan with an unknown licence plate.

Two men had short dark hair. One was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket and white shirt. The second was wearing a black sweater and pants that were striped like a track suit.

The woman had dark hair that was pulled into a ponytail. She was wearing a beige fur-trimmed coat, black hoodie with a pink emblem, grey leggings and hiking boots.

The last man was described as having a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie and white baseball hat.

Anyone who has information on the thieves or the event is asked to call Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.