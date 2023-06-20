'Those eggs have been activated': Mosquitoes will soon emerge in Edmonton after all the rain

The recent rainfall has filled many temporary water bodies and ditches around the city creating the perfect conditions for mosquitoes.

“Lots of the mosquitoes around here lay their eggs on the vegetation around the water and so with this water rising those eggs have been activated,” said Sarah McPike, a senior biological sciences technologist with the City of Edmonton’s pest management lab.

McPike said hatch is already happening - meaning it won’t be long before they’re back to snack on Edmontonians.

“I anticipate that we will see noticeable mosquito activity in two weeks-ish depending on the weather,” she said.

Crews with the city’s pest management lab are in the process of treating mosquito habitat with a biological control for mosquito larvae.

“It’s a bacterial product that targets the guts of young aquatic fly larvae so we’re able to control mosquito larvae without damaging a lot of other insects,” McPike said.

“But man, there’s a lot of standing water which means there’s going to be a lot of hatch and with warmer temperatures those will develop into mosquitoes,” she added.

WEST NILE-CARRYING MOSQUITO FOUND IN EDMONTON

Crews have also discovered a new species of mosquito in the city called the Culex Pipiens, or the Northern House Mosquito.

“This one does lay its eggs on water and it is an aggressive human biter and it is a known vector of West Nile Virus, although we haven’t identified it as a vector here specifically,” said McPike.

“If we do find that the Culex Pipiens in the Edmonton area are vectors of West Nile we will of course let the public know.”

The pest management lab is working on a survey and treatment plan to deal with the new species but McPike said there are ways Edmontonians can help too.

“To look at their backyards and empty any standing water especially that might have organic matter in it like in a bird bath or a blocked gutter or upside down kids toys, anything that might accumulate water,” McPike said.

Culex Pipiens eggs can be laid, hatch and develop to adulthood in a week to 10 days with the right weather conditions.

“So just make sure you’re emptying standing water in your backyard periodically,” said McPike.