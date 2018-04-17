It’s expected thousands will attend a celebration of life at Rogers Place for four Humboldt Broncos players from the Edmonton-area who died in a tragic highway crash on April 6.

Jaxon Joseph, 20, Logan Hunter, 18, Stephen Wack, 21, and Parker Tobin, 18, were players with the Humboldt Broncos, and were on a bus headed to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask. when the bus was struck by a semi tractor-trailer.

Sixteen people – including ten Broncos players and six team personnel – were killed in the collision.

Joseph, Hunter, Wack and Tobin were all from the Edmonton-area: Joseph, Hunter, and Wack were from St. Albert, and Tobin was from Stony Plain.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers Place. Organizers said seating on the floor level has been reserved for family and invited guests, but the public is invited to attend as well.

Tickets to the event are free of charge, and are available through Ticketmaster, online or at the Rogers Place box office. Concession stands at the event will not be open.

In lieu of flowers or hockey sticks, the families have asked to have donations directed to STARS Air Ambulance.