The 5K Foam Fest fun run welcomed 4,500 participants in Leduc Saturday.

The obstacle and foam-filled course is one of 14 events across the country.

All the money raised at the Leduc event will benefit Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta.

“People want to embrace the summer, they want to spend time with their family and friends, and when it’s combined with a great charity like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, there’s even more reason to come out,” said Meaghan Underhill with Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta. “You’re supporting an amazing cause for children with critical illnesses.”

Damien DeClercq and his family participated for the first time this year.

“We’re here basically to get back to enjoying life again after having a bout with cancer with Riley, and figured this would be a great event to go and have some fun and some laughs for a change,” DeClercq said.

“You can’t say enough how events like these and the funds to help grant wishes is just an amazing, amazing thing. These kids need these wishes. It’s tough.”

Make-A-Wish also hosted their signature lemonade stand at the event, with Wish kids selling Lemonade for Wishes to participants.