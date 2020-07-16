The City of Edmonton says about 30 per cent of homeowners are opting to defer their 2020 property tax payment.

Council voted to allow late payments to ease some of the pressures created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax notices were mailed in June but late-payment penalties on unpaid taxes will not be charged until Sept. 1.

"As far as finances go, we believe that deferrals won’t have a long-term effect on the city’s financial picture, as we hope to have most of the remaining balance by the end of the summer," assessment and taxation branch manager Cate Watt said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

The taxation department is asking those who are able to pay their taxes before September to do so.

The city says it will collect just under $2.2 billion in property taxes this year.

Property owners can make payments at financial institutions, by online or phone banking or through the mail. In-person payments at the Edmonton Service Centre downtown are not available due to the pandemic.