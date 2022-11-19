Thousands of Edmontonians flood 124 Street for the All is Bright festival

Businesses on 124 Street welcomed the holiday season on Saturday with their annual All Is Bright festival.

Thousands of people came out to walk the street, take in musical performances, shop local, and get their pictures taken with Santa.

The holiday lights on the street were also turned on for the season.

It’s the 10th year for the event.

“It’s a way to welcome winter and end the darkness by lighting it up,” said Luwam Kiflemariam of the 124 Street Business Association.

“It’s beautiful weather, so we have so many people here, Edmontonians joining us today.”

“It’s a really great way to start the holiday experience.”

The event wraps up at 8 p.m.