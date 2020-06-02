EDMONTON -- A rally in Edmonton to protest racism and police brutality took place online Tuesday night as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, though that didn't stop some from coming to protest in person.

There have been several protests across North America following the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

Edmonton's protest took place online since Alberta is limiting outdoor large gatherings to 50 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Though dozens were still seen at city hall peacefully protesting despite the restrictions.

Jesse Lipscombe, Be the Change's organizer, expects as many as 5,000 people to join Tuesday's digital rally.

"The point of this is to stand up and give people of colour a voice that's not going to be silenced, that's not going to be diminished so they can give their stories of racism in Edmonton," Lipscombe said.

"It's going to be beautiful for people of colour to tell their story to other people of colour uninterrupted."

Lipscombe said the rally will begin with a moment of silence for Floyd. Nine speakers are scheduled to join the broadcast.

"They'll be speaking as BIPOC: Black, Indigenous and people of colour, with a stage that can't be silenced, that can't be diminished," he said. "For those who are tuning in, we'll have to listen to our experiences, listen to our examples of racism in Edmonton, racism in the police force, racism in different systematic structures in the entire country."

Watch the Be the Change rally on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m.

For more information about the rally, visit the Be the Change Facebook page.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk