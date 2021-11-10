Thousands of reptiles found dead after Edmonton house fire: EFRS

EDMONTON -

Thousands of reptiles were found dead in a south Edmonton home after a fire on Wednesday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to a house fire in the area of 20 Avenue and 112A Street just after noon.

No injuries were reported, but there were thousands of reptiles in the home, according to EFRS, and the majority were dead.

Animal Care and Control has been notified.

It's unclear how they died, what kind of reptiles they were, and why there were so many inside.