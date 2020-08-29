EDMONTON -- It's been a whirlwind two weeks for an Edmonton family after their infant son was diagnosed with cancer.

The Cook family spent the last week in Toronto at the children's hospital with their son Mason getting treatment for a rare form of cancer, which led to him losing one of his eyes.

Mason has retinoblastoma, diagnosed after his father Brady noticed some odd spots in his eyes just two weeks ago.

He's receiving chemotherapy in an effort to save his remaining right eye.

Going forward Mason will need monthly follow-up treatments in Toronto for the next two years.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help the family out with the costs associated with those treatments has already raised over $115,000 in just four days.

“It's meant so much to have so many people reach out to us and wish us well,” Mason’s mom Alyssa said.

“Every text message, every phone call, every like, every share, gives us that little bit of energy to get through the next day but at this point we're really just taking this day by day,” said Brady.

Brady says Wednesday was one of the toughest days they've gone through so far when Mason had his left eye removed and received his first chemo treatment, but there was a moment that really stood out.

“Right before the nurse had administered the chemotherapy, the first time we've ever received a smile from Mason, and he looked up at us as if he was almost saying ‘Mom, dad, I’ll be okay.’”

Mason's been fitted with a prosthetic left eye in the meantime, something he's been getting used to over the last few days.

Unfortunately, this isn't the Cook family's first experience with cancer. Brady's brother Matt Cook died from the disease a decade ago, and Alyssa lost her mother to cancer when she was just nine years old.

They say they're using those experiences to help them stay strong now for Mason.