Police are investigating a threat made against a Sherwood Park high school on social media.

RCMP said the threat, made to Salisbury Composite High School on Snapchat, “warned of violence” and encouraged staying away from the school.

Concerned students and parents alerted police of the threat.

RCMP’s investigation determined the threat was not viable and there is no concern for the student’s safety.

Charges have not been laid, but police are investigating.