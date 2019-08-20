Police have cleared a Visions location in Sherwood Park and moved onto other stores in the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre where a bomb threat was called in Tuesday afternoon.

The bomb threat was reported to RCMP at 12:07 p.m. and the mall was immediately evacuated. Explosive disposal units from both RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service responded to the scene.

According to Strathcona County RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly, the threat was called in to Visions.

Police were told "(the caller) said that there might be a bomb in one of the units in the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre."

Kelly said the explosive disposal teams have searched Visions and are moving onto PetSmart.

“Once they’ve done that, they’ll reconvene and they’ll discuss and they’ll decide whether they’re going to move forward to additional units in the complex," Kelly said.

She added investigators are working to determine who made the call and from where.

Police are on scene blocking off the area and redirecting traffic away from Emerald Drive.

Kelley estimated the area would be closed for several hours as the investigation continued.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

The Strathcona Community Hospital is still accessible.