One person is under arrest after making threats against two schools near Fort McMurray, Alta., Tuesday.

The Bill Woodward School and Anzac Community School were placed on lockdown after the threats were made.

Police responded and arrested an individual off school grounds.

The lockdowns have been lifted, RCMP said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are not pending at this time.

Anzac, Alta., is approximately 50 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.