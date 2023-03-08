Threats written on washroom walls at Victoria School
For the second time in less than a week, threatening messages were written on washroom walls at Victoria School in Edmonton, according to a letter sent home to parents.
According to the letter dated March 7 and written by principal Stacy Fysh, two threatening messages were written on a wall in two different washrooms on Tuesday.
Fysh said the washrooms were closed, and school officials contacted Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton Public School security, adding police deemed the messages to be low risk.
Despite that, the letter says a safety plan has been put in place at the school.
Students and visitors are required to show ID to enter the front doors.
Students in Grades 7 to 12 will need to show their student ID at the door, and EPSB security will also be at the school all day on Wednesday.
On March 1, the school was placed "on alert" when a similar message was found on a washroom wall.
Police were also called to investigate that threat.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to EPSB and EPS for more information.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
Once detained by Taliban, rights activist continues to fight for women in Kabul
A women's rights activist describes being detained by the Taliban, and the ongoing fight for equality.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
'Seeming like there's something to hide,' Singh says of Trudeau as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
How a 4-day work week can help reduce burnout in women
Experts say the increasingly popular four-day work week could help reduce burnout in women and potentially reduce gender inequalities in the workplace and at home.
Loonie hits 4-month low as Bank of Canada holds key interest rate
The value of the loonie hit a four-month low compared with the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, but some experts say Canadian consumers shouldn't expect their wallets to take a major hit.
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau resigning, calls on colleagues to 'put away the anger'
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. Speaking in the chamber for the final time, Garneau said it has been an honour to serve the country. He has been a member of Parliament for more than 14 years, including seven years in government.
Calgary
-
Alberta creating new provincial gang suppression unit, firearms unit
Alberta is creating two new police units in an effort to combat organized crime and gun violence throughout the province.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
-
Alberta's wild cards roll during early draw as Koe set to take on Dundstone in a battle of Brier heavyweights
Wednesday's early draws produced positive results for two Alberta-skipped teams at the Tim Horton's Brier.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood loss
A 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
-
Former Sask. group home employee pleads guilty to sexually assaulting residents with disabilities
A man accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting residents at a group home he worked at has pleaded guilty.
Regina
-
Several sectors of Regina's economy to lose jobs in 2023: Study
Several sectors of Regina’s economy will lose jobs this year, according to recent research on economic trends for 2023 done by the Conference Board of Canada.
-
Province says it will provide operational funding for second stage shelters in Sask.
Following renewed calls from the official opposition and advocacy groups, the province says it will provide operational funding for second stage shelters in the upcoming 2023 budget.
-
FHQ Women's Council unveil MMIWG memorial monument at Treaty 4 Governance Centre
A monument honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) was unveiled Wednesday at the Treaty 4 Governance Centre in Fort Qu'Appelle.
Atlantic
-
WestJet officially cancels flights between Moncton and Toronto starting in May
Travellers looking to fly between Moncton, N.B., and Toronto will have one less airline option after WestJet confirmed that services between the two locations will be removed as of April 30.
-
Nova Scotia court quashes hospital CEO's conviction for fraud, calls for new trial
Nova Scotia's highest court has quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to pay for $47,000 in personal expenses, including flights for family members and Netflix fees.
-
Cautious optimism about Cape Breton University's new medical school campus
There has been plenty of reaction to the nearly $60 million pledged by the Nova Scotia government Tuesday for a new medical school campus at Cape Breton University (CBU) in Sydney, N.S.
Toronto
-
Ontario man on the hook for almost $50K after rental truck stolen from driveway
A Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was scheduled to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
-
Ontario university under fire for salary offered on Indigenous Director job listing
The salary range offered along with the role of Director of Indigenous Relations at an Ontario university is drawing attention after it was discovered to be lower than comparable job listings at the institution.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.
Montreal
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal releases housing, transit wish list ahead of Quebec budget
With two weeks to go until the Legault government tables its next budget, Montreal has released its wish list for the province.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Person airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener, Ont. artist on a mission to draw one bird a day for a year
Step inside Meredith Blunt’s studio and it’s clear why the Kitchener artist calls herself a “bird nerd.”
-
Ontario’s highest court dismisses appeal by Trinity Bible Chapel over COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Woolwich Township’s Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God after the two churches pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions.
Northern Ontario
-
Trial hears details of how DNA led to arrest in Sweeney murder case
A Sudbury jury was told Wednesday that advances in DNA technology and an offer from a U.S. laboratory led Sudbury police to make an arrest in the Renee Sweeney murder case.
-
Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews remain at the the scene Wednesday of a fire at a North Bay motel which began before 10:00 a.m.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Winnipeg
-
Two youth in custody after 'hoax' gun threat forced lockdown in Winnipeg school: police
The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.
-
Trial of retired Winnipeg priest charged with indecent assault wraps up
Closing arguments have wrapped up in the trial of retired 93-year-old priest Arthur Masse.
-
City of Winnipeg claims company billed more than $1 million for tows that didn't happen
The City of Winnipeg was billed for more than $1 million worth of tows that it says never happened.
Vancouver
-
511 tickets in 5 months: Crackdown on 'unsafe driving' at Simon Fraser University
A total of 511 tickets were handed out to drivers in and around Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus within a five-month period, Mounties revealed Wednesday.
-
Lawyer: B.C.’s new pay transparency legislation not enough to end gender pay gap
The B.C. government is facing criticism after announcing plans Tuesday to introduce pay transparency legislation to help close the gender pay gap.
-
Meet Genesis, the 25-year-old making history as Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar 2023
Tiana Swan has tried on many titles over the years—musical theatre performer, dancer, burlesque artist and, most recently, the gender-bending persona Genesis, winner of Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. still waiting on U.S. for permanent daylight time
Four years after British Columbians voiced overwhelming support for scrapping seasonal time changes, the path to permanent daylight time in B.C. remains littered with roadblocks.
-
No hazardous materials found at possible hazmat site in Victoria
Victoria police say they have confirmed no hazardous materials were found at a multi-unit building in the Fairfield area earlier this week.
-
Friends and family remember victims of deadly plane crash off Vancouver Island
As the Transportation Safety Board continues to look into the cause of a plane crash that claimed the lives of three people north of Port Hardy last November, the families of those victims search for answers while remembering their loved ones.