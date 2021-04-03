EDMONTON -- A drug investigation by Wood Buffalo RCMP have resulted in three arrests and seizures of suspected drugs, a loaded firearm and more than $2,000 in cash.

RCMP say an investigation by the Wood Buffalo RCMP Criminal Intelligence Unit in March 2021 led to a search warrant being executed at a residence on Pine Lane in the area of Conklin, Alta. on March 19.

In a news release sent Thursday, RCMP seized over 10 grams of suspected cocaine, 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, more than $2,000 in cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Conklin residents Janet Melisa Richards, 34, and Kirk Randle Paul Reid, 41, were arrested by RCMP along with Calvin Stanley Ballantyne, 38, of Lac La Biche.

Richards faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, one count of careless use of a firearm and one count of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Reid faces 11 charges, including eight counts of failure to comply with a release order, one count of careless use of a firearm and failure to comply with a probation order.

Ballantyne faces two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

RCMP say Richards and Ballantyne were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on May 11 and April 13, respectively.

Reid remains in police custody and will appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on April 12.

Conklin is 358 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.