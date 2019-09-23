Fire crews were busy battling a residential fire Monday morning in southwest Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call for a structure fire at 9:33 a.m., with crews arriving on scene three minutes later.

The multi-unit residential building in Hanna Crescent was fully involved, with nearly two dozen firefighters responding.

The fire was brought under control at 9:48 a.m., and was fully extinguished by 11:15 a.m.

No one was injured in the blaze; however, three cats did not survive and another is missing.

It’s not known where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.