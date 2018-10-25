Police west of Edmonton said three men had been arrested and charged, after RCMP were called in to help city police track a stolen vehicle.

Stony Plain/Spruce Grove RCMP were called at 2 a.m. Tuesday to help Edmonton Police Service and Air One with a stolen vehicle that had fled from police.

The stolen truck, a Ford F-150, was found behind a Spruce Grove gas station by Air One.

When RCMP arrived at the scene, the three men inside fled – and all of them were found and arrested.

The three accused, Ronald Peebles, Cody Letendre and Colin Salopree were charged with: possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

All three are scheduled to appear in a Stony Plain courtroom on November 7, 2018.