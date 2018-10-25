Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Three charged after stolen truck found near Spruce Grove gas station
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 9:08AM MDT
Police west of Edmonton said three men had been arrested and charged, after RCMP were called in to help city police track a stolen vehicle.
Stony Plain/Spruce Grove RCMP were called at 2 a.m. Tuesday to help Edmonton Police Service and Air One with a stolen vehicle that had fled from police.
The stolen truck, a Ford F-150, was found behind a Spruce Grove gas station by Air One.
When RCMP arrived at the scene, the three men inside fled – and all of them were found and arrested.
The three accused, Ronald Peebles, Cody Letendre and Colin Salopree were charged with: possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.
All three are scheduled to appear in a Stony Plain courtroom on November 7, 2018.