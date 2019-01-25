

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Three men are facing charges after a drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta. on Tuesday.

ALERT pulled a vehicle over in the Montrose neighbourhood and seized 782 grams of methamphetamine, 10 fentanyl pills and 7.5 litres of GHB. The drugs have street value of approximately $80,000.

Jason Blid, 34, Angel Sears, 21, and Richard Spear, 44, were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime.