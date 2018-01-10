Edmonton Police said three people are facing dozens of charges in the wake of an investigation into identity theft and online weapons trafficking.

Back in October, 2016, the EPS Cyber Crimes Investigations Unit received a tip from a citizen, that someone was selling a stun gun online in Edmonton.

Investigators arrested Jesse Clapp, 32, and Travis Tanasychuk, 34, in February 2017 – it’s alleged the two men were buying stun guns from online vendors outside of the country, and selling them locally online and to individuals with connections to the drug trade.

Another investigation found between August 2016 and February 2017, a third individual who worked at a Red Deer hotel, identified by police as Kristine Palmer, 25, had allegedly stolen identity and credit card information for about 150 hotel guests and shared it with Clapp.

It’s alleged the two male suspects used that information to buy prohibited weapons. EPS said they have notified people impacted by the identity and credit card theft.

Police said a total of 90 charges have been laid in these cases.

Clapp and Tanasychuk are facing a number of weapons-related charges, including weapons trafficking, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

The three accused are all facing charges connected to the possession and distribution of credit card and identity documents, including 13 counts each of unauthorized use of credit card data.