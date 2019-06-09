Three men have been charged with break and enter to commit arson in connection to a blaze in St. Paul on Friday.

An empty home was found fully engulfed by the time fire crews arrived on scene at 4937 45 Avenue.

Mounties also noticed a blood trail leaving the house to a neighbouring garage.

William Whiskeyjack, 24, Ryan Cardinal, 38, and Mitchell Soosay, 30, were all charged with break and enter to commit arson.

Whiskeyjack is scheduled to appear in court June 10 while both Cardinal and Soosay are scheduled to appear on July 4.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly before it impacted any surrounding buildings.