Three consumer traps to be aware of to help limit spending

As inflation and the cost of living are on the rise, a financial expert recommends knowing common marketing traps used to entice consumers into spending.

Taz Rajan, with Bromwich and Smith Insolvency Trustees, says the best way to start saving money is to recognize tactics marketers use to trap consumers into feeling like they have to spend.

"It's about taking our power back," Rajan said, "and knowing what to look for."

"The way it is for most of us right now, we are not in control, they're in control, and we are left at the end of the month or at the end of the year going, how come there's not enough money to pay the rest of my bills," she added.

Rajan highlighted three traps for consumers to be aware of and recommendations on how you can use that awareness to your advantage to save money.

CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS

While it may seem convenient to charge purchases on your credit card and not have to worry about paying until 28 days later, Rajan says it can be easy to forget or simply make the minimum payment.

Credit card interest rates are significantly higher than other types of loans. If a balance accumulates and a user only pays their minimum payment, it may not even start to cover the actual balance.

"As a consumer, if you are only making your monthly minimum payment, if you aren't actually paying off that entire bill each month when it's due, that's a bit of a trap," she said.

MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTIONS OR PAYMENTS

Keeping tabs on free trials for subscription services can ensure you don't introduce a new recurring payment for yourself, Rajan said.

"Set a reminder for yourself," she added, "and cancel before."

"Nine out of 10 times, we forget to cancel that subscription."

Sometimes it can be easy to lose track of just how many monthly subscriptions a person may have. Rajan recommends regularly reviewing your credit card or bank statements, at least once a year, to see exactly what services you are paying for.

"I know I'm very familiar with this," Rajan said. "There's Netflix. There's (Amazon) Prime and there's all these things."

"Do a little bit of a personal audit on your subscriptions," she added. "Am I actually using this? Like how much am I paying for this? Is it really worth it?"

LIMITING IMPULSE PURCHASES

Shoppers who spend any time at stores like Winners, Dollorama, or Canadian Tire know the aisle you queue in as you wait to checkout.

Rajan says that is specifically set up by businesses to be an impulse buy section.

"Winners, Home Sense, I go there a lot, and literally, I'm not the only person who's walking really slow and letting people go," she said. "It's like, oh, this is the best section to shop.

"Yeah, they know," she added. "They make it so convenient and so attractive."

Creating a shopping list and trying to stick to it could also help keep spending within your budget, or asking yourself if you really need that item, Rajan said.

"Make a list, check things off," she added. "We are human. We are going to buy things outside of the list, but it's just going to curb (that)."

She says plenty of people fall victim to consumer traps, but it's important to recognize them and if you're in serious trouble, seek help from an insolvency trustee.

"So many of us Canadians will fall into one or many of these traps at some point in our lives," Rajan said. "Not a big deal, not the end of the world."

"Reach out, get that free consultation and see what your options are and then feel empowered to make the decision that best suits you."