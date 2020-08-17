EDMONTON -- Most of eastern and central Albertans should expect at least 29-degree weather until Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Heat warnings have been issued for all jurisdictions south and east of the Wabasca and Peerless Lake area to Alberta’s shared borders with Saskatchewan and the U.S.

“Temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected for the next three days,” a weather statement reads.

“High temperatures reaching or exceeding 29 degrees Celsius are expected to continue today and will persist until mid week.

“Residents of and visitors to the warned regions are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours.”

According to CTV Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen, Monday and Tuesday may be Edmonton’s last chance to reach 30 degrees.

Although the city has reached 29.4 and 29.9, even, Edmonton hasn’t technically hit 30.0 yet in 2020.

No rain is expected to arrive in the metro area with the heat, but there could be showers or thunderstorms in the Peace Country.

It’ll be hot enough Albertans have been advised to take breaks from the heat or stay inside, keep hydrated, ensure to remove pets from vehicles, and watch for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion.