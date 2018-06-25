An investigation is underway, after three duplex units were damaged by fire late Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the area of 62 Street and 7 Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

By the time crews arrived, the duplex where the fire started was engulfed in flames.

Everyone in the affected duplexes had escaped the fire when crews arrived.

The fire was declared under control after midnight, and crews remained at the scene for several hours putting out hotspots.

Three units were heavily damaged and are considered uninhabitable, and a fourth unit sustained heat damage.

Officials are investigating a cause and damage estimate.

Here’s witness video of an intense blaze that engulfed 3 duplex suites in SE #yeg tonight. “It sounded like a bomb. It was fully engulfed in minutes,” says a lady who lives across the street. @ctvedmonton #yeg Video Courtesy: Sarbjit Sahota. pic.twitter.com/bbsT6Kh0HL — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) June 25, 2018

