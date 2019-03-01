

CTV Edmonton





Three people are facing 31 charges after a six-month investigation by Edmonton police into a drug trafficking ring.

Police executed search warrants at three different locations in Edmonton on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of three guns, one of which was stolen, several replica guns, ammunition, $3,300 in cash, 26.5 grams of methamphetamine and 7.8 grams of fentanyl.

“This successful conclusion was the result of excellent teamwork between a number of specialized units across the EPS,” Sgt. Daniel Tames, with Northeast Division Beats said in a news release. “We’re pleased that our team was able to make these arrests and remove firearms, ammunition and a quantity of drugs from our community last week.”

Kenneth Saunders, 35, was arrested the same day; he is facing 18 charges, including trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime, and 13 gun related charges.

Corey Landry, 30, was arrested on Feb. 14 and faces 10 charges, primarily related to drug trafficking.

Monique Gardner, 40, was also arrested on Feb. 14, and faces trafficking charges.