Three hospitalized after electronic dance party at WEM
The Soundwave party at West Edmonton Mall in October of 2018.
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 7:55AM MST
Three people were hospitalized after electronic dance music party at West Edmonton Mall over the weekend, Alberta Health Services confirms.
One patient was taken to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition, and two others were taken in stable condition early Sunday morning after the Soundwave party. The event is billed as “the wildest indoor beach party”.
In October, six people were hospitalized after a Soundwave party; four of them were in serious condition.