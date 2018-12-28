

CTV Edmonton





One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, and two others were taken in serious condition after a rave at the Shaw Conference Centre on Thursday night.

Alberta Health Services has confirmed that all three men are in their 20s.

Edmonton police say they seized 400 MMDA pills and some cocaine at the event. They also arrested eight people for drug related offences.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested and charged with seven offenses related to drug trafficking, assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest.