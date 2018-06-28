RCMP said three people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after the SUV they were in was hit by a pickup truck.

Police said the collision took place just after 10 a.m. Thursday. Investigators have determined a pickup truck was crossing Highway 16 at Range Road 13, when it hit an SUV.

“The car had three occupants, all have been taken into hospital, one with major injuries, two with minor injuries right now,” Cpl. John Pike said at the scene. “There was a child in the vehicle, a baby, seems to be doing really well though.”

When our CTV News crew arrived at the scene, three ambulances were seen driving away. Police said the injured individuals were taken to the University of Alberta Hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.

STARS Air Ambulance was initially called in, but the helicopter was called off before it arrived.

Traffic in the area was delayed as RCMP investigated the crash, and a section of the range road was closed. The road was expected to remain closed for hours.

