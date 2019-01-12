

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A woman wanted on an outstanding warrant and driving a stolen vehicle was arrested by Leduc RCMP Friday after she asked police for assistance.

The RCMP were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 2 near Glen Park Road around 12:40 p.m. when another vehicle pulled over in front of police. A woman left the vehicle and approached police, asking for help as she had run out of gas.

While RCMP were helping her, they learned she was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

There also turned out to be two men hiding in the vehicle who were wanted on outstanding warrants. One appeared to be in medical distress. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

In searching the vehicle, police found about 900 grams of they believe is methamphetamine and 85 grams of what is believed to be cocaine.

The three individuals were taken into custody and face a multitude of charges.